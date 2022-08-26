Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 20th

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.

Hansen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.

Get Hansen Technologies alerts:

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing system software for the energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications, as well as provides consulting services related to billing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.