Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 20th

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.

Hansen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing system software for the energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications, as well as provides consulting services related to billing systems.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

