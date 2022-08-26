Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €140.40 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.40 ($143.27) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.5 %

HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($152.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €140.52 and a 200-day moving average of €146.85. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

