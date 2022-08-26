Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 3.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $41.97. 3,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 872,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Specifically, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

