Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 32,637 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.18. 567,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.58.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.