Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,983 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

