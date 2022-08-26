Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 26,224 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $269.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

