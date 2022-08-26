Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 203,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 418,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 288,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

