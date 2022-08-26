Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.60 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,171 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

