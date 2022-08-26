Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,623. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

