Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,151 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. 1,524,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,749,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

