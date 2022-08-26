Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.01 and a 200 day moving average of $458.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

