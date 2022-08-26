Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 11,040 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

