Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.