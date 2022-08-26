GYEN Price Tops $0.0072 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $19.81 million and $67,328.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00805523 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016928 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

