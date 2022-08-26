GYEN Price Tops $0.0072 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $19.81 million and $67,328.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00805523 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016928 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
