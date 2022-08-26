GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of GXO Logistics worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

