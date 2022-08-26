GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Down 77.3% in August

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXII. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

