Guggenheim Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $85.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

MSGE opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

