Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GES has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of GES opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $24,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $11,512,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 55.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

