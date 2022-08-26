Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.
Guess’ Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $25.27.
Guess’ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
