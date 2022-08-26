Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

