Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

GES opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.