Grimm (GRIMM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $16,335.18 and approximately $34.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00057265 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
