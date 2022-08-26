Grimm (GRIMM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $16,836.54 and $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.

Grimm Coin Trading

