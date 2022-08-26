Grid+ Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $16.37 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

