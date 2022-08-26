Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.88. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 6,490 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

