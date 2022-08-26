GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 654000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

See Also

