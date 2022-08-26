Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance
GEBRF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 33,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,652. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
