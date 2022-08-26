Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

GEBRF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 33,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,652. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

