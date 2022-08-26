Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €19.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

GYC stock opened at €12.07 ($12.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.25. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.55).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

