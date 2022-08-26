Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

