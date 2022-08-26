Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Up 337.7% in August

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 337.7% from the July 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

GTPB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 2,992,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.