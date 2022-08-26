Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.87 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.98 ($0.07). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 126,936 shares changing hands.
Goldstone Resources Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.70 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
