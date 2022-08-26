Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of GOGL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
