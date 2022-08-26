Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,305 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

