Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,305 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.67.
GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $895.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
