Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 454,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,828. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.36.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $292,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

