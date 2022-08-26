GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,789. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
