GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,789. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

