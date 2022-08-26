Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 145.5% in August

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,735. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend
