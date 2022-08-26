Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the July 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 90,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

