Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 1,204.8% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 15,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

