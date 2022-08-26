Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $334.85 million, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

