Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Short Interest Up 1,475.0% in August

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

GPACU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

