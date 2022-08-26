Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 44.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) shares dropped 44.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.
