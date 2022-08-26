Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 293.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the period. Cognyte Software comprises about 3.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 5.83% of Cognyte Software worth $44,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CGNT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 14,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.24. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

