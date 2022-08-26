Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Invests $56.62 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 853,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,621,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 50,853 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,719. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

See Also

