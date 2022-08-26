Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of Primo Water worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

