Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

EXP traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,664. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

