Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in nLIGHT by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 306,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,554. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

