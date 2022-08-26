Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $19.56 on Friday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Getlink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.