Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $19.56 on Friday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

