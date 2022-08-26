GET Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $35,873.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00007710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00128236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082170 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

