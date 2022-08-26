Gerri Gold Buys 500 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) Director Gerri Gold bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,941.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

Wayside Technology Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

