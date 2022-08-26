Genshiro Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.45 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Genshiro has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $58,573.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

