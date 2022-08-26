Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 909.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GGAA remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,330 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,948,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,075,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,818,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

